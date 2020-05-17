Red states are screwed. At least that’s what a yet-to-be-released report from The White House says. The biggest surges of positive Coronavirus cases in America are coming from deep red states where leaders were slow to enact any form of shutdown protocols and where Republican leaders have also already begun reopening. Leadership right now matters, and Red States are showing what incompetent leadership can lead to, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins (and the White House’s own data) explains.