Red states are screwed. At least that’s what a yet-to-be-released report from The White House says. The biggest surges of positive Coronavirus cases in America are coming from deep red states where leaders were slow to enact any form of shutdown protocols and where Republican leaders have also already begun reopening. Leadership right now matters, and Red States are showing what incompetent leadership can lead to, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins (and the White House’s own data) explains. 

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

