A major Trump donor has managed to secure a $27 million bailout for his private jet company, Clay Lacy Aviation. If you had any doubt about who the trillions of dollars worth of bailout funds were really for, let this story put those doubts to rest. Millionaires are getting all sorts of carve outs in this legislation, and Clay Lacy Aviation is just one of many companies who are taking money that should be going to locally-owned small businesses. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com.

