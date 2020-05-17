According to a Republican Senate aide who spoke to The Atlantic, a lot of Republicans in the Senate would be fine with Donald Trump losing reelection this year as long as they get to maintain control of the Senate. This claim is not that surprising, as a Republican-controlled Senate can effectively make a Democratic President a lame duck from the start, and McConnell knows that Biden would be far more willing to compromise on key issues. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR