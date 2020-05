An Appeals Court judge has reinstated an Emoluments Clause lawsuit against Donald Trump that the lower courts had thrown out. This is a huge victory for the plaintiffs in the case, and a huge victory for anyone who happens to be a fan of justice and the rule of law. Trump has been very obviously violating the Emoluments Clause, and now there is a small chance that he may actually be held accountable for it. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.