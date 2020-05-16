Republicans and the White House are entertaining a plan that would finally deliver much-needed cash payments to struggling American workers. The only catch is that it isn’t exactly a stimulus payment – workers would have to take money from their own Social Security payments. There’s plenty of money for tax cuts, endless war, and corporate subsidies, but if Americans want any form of relief they have to steal money from their future selves. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

