Republicans and the White House are entertaining a plan that would finally deliver much-needed cash payments to struggling American workers. The only catch is that it isn’t exactly a stimulus payment – workers would have to take money from their own Social Security payments. There’s plenty of money for tax cuts, endless war, and corporate subsidies, but if Americans want any form of relief they have to steal money from their future selves. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.
