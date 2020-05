The growing chorus of Republican voices in Washington, D.C. is making one thing absolutely clear: There will not be another round of checks for struggling American citizens. Some Republicans say that this is because we can’t make it more lucrative for people to stay home than it is to go to work, while others are more honest and freely admit that we spent all that money bailing out billionaires and there’s just nothing left. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.