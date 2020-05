As they do every few days at this point, polls have once again flipped and Donald Trump is now back on top of the race for President. But this flip is even more worrisome than those in the past. We are now seeing Donald Trump winning in certain Midwest swing states, but all that would give him is an electoral edge, not a popular vote mandate. This means Trump could once again lose the popular vote but still become president. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.