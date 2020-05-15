On Thursday, Donald Trump told Lindsey Graham that he needed to call Obama to testify in the Senate’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. Trump said that this is so the American public can learn about all the crimes that Trump believes have been committed and to get to the heart of Obamagate. And even though Graham has become a loyal stooge of Trump, he is refusing to do what the President is asking, potentially setting up a showdown in the near future. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

