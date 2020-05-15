Amazon workers have been among the unsung heroes during the pandemic, continuing to work so that people can still get the items that they need while they are under lockdown orders. And to reward them, Jeff Bezos had given most workers an extra $2 an hour in hazard pay. But that didn’t last long, and the company announced that the hazard pay is now going away, just as it was announced that Bezos has increased his net worth by $30 billion during the pandemic. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR