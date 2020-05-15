Amazon workers have been among the unsung heroes during the pandemic, continuing to work so that people can still get the items that they need while they are under lockdown orders. And to reward them, Jeff Bezos had given most workers an extra $2 an hour in hazard pay. But that didn’t last long, and the company announced that the hazard pay is now going away, just as it was announced that Bezos has increased his net worth by $30 billion during the pandemic. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.