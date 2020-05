Nancy Pelosi defended the House’s corporate giveaway bill on Wednesday, saying that the spending might be high, but the American people “are worth it.” The truth is that very little of this new package is going to go into the hands of average Americans. Lobbyists, fossil fuel companies, and other well-to-do groups are the big winners of this corporate bailout bill, and Pelosi’s defense of the legislation is absolutely sickening. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.