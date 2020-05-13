On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s lawyers argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that those legislative bodies seeking his financial records had absolutely no legislative reason for doing so, and that they were simply engaging in “harassment” of the President. These lawyers know that Congress is not legally required to have a legislative reason for seeking these records, but just for good measure Congress has provided very valid reasons for doing so. Trump’s lawyers, by using this specific argument and language, set themselves up for failure, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.