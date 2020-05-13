Donald Trump has latched onto a new conspiracy about Obama, the “deep state”, and the prosecution of Michael Flynn, though he hasn’t been very clear about the details of it (in fact, no one in Republican world has been able to really explain what happened.) And because this conspiracy is so outlandish, even Senate Republicans aren’t willing to touch it. These are the same Republicans who are currently investigating things that are clearly not scandals, but even they don’t think there is a “There” there. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

