Everyone in politics loves to talk about polls and demographics when talking about elections. But there’s one group that is vital for victory that hasn’t been discussed very much this cycle: Voters who hate all the candidates. These voters actually helped push Trump to victory in 2016, but so far in this cycle they are leaning heavily towards Joe Biden. If Trump can’t court these voters, he won’t make it to a second term. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.