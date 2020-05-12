The Supreme Court is taking up the case of Donald Trump’s financial records this week, and the White House is going to argue that the President has “absolute immunity” from subpoenas and other investigations while serving in office. If they are successful with their arguments, it will mean that the President, regardless of who is sitting in this office, will be above the law. If they lose, Trump has to turn over his financial records. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains the potential ramifications from this case.

