According to reports, Donald Trump is losing his mind as more and more members of the White House staff continue to fall ill with Covid-19. The President was reportedly “rattled” when his personal valet tested positive and he was allegedly “annoyed” that Pence’s Chief of Staff caught the virus. As this sickness continues to hit closer to home for him, the President is bound to become more and more unglued. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.