Joe Biden’s search for a decent Vice Presidential candidate is underway, but Senator Bernie Sanders says that he is staying out of that conversation, in more ways than one. Not only is Bernie clearly not being considered for the job, but he isn’t on the advising panel that’s helping Biden make his pick. This is not a good thing, as Bernie is still hugely popular with voters and his input might be the only thing that could save Biden’s campaign. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR