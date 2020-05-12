Joe Biden’s search for a decent Vice Presidential candidate is underway, but Senator Bernie Sanders says that he is staying out of that conversation, in more ways than one. Not only is Bernie clearly not being considered for the job, but he isn’t on the advising panel that’s helping Biden make his pick. This is not a good thing, as Bernie is still hugely popular with voters and his input might be the only thing that could save Biden’s campaign. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.