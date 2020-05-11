Republican Party insiders and strategists agree: If Donald Trump loses in November, he’s taking the entire GOP down with him. This isn’t the first time that Republicans have sounded these alarms during this election cycle, and it likely won’t be the last time, either. Trump’s response to the current crises hitting this country have been met with disdain from the public, and his electoral chances are slipping further and further away with each idiotic action he takes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

