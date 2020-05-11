Republican Party insiders and strategists agree: If Donald Trump loses in November, he’s taking the entire GOP down with him. This isn’t the first time that Republicans have sounded these alarms during this election cycle, and it likely won’t be the last time, either. Trump’s response to the current crises hitting this country have been met with disdain from the public, and his electoral chances are slipping further and further away with each idiotic action he takes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.