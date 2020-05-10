According to reports, Donald Trump, Jr. and the co-chair of the RNC have pulled together a group of investors to pump $200 million into One America News Network (OANN.) This is the network that the President has been touting as a great alternative to Fox News because Fox doesn’t give him 100% positive coverage every single day. This investment might mean nothing, as the struggling conservative propaganda network isn’t taken seriously by anyone outside of the hardcore MAGA base. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

