Many of the companies that have either donated money to Trump or have been used as contractors by the Trump campaign are raking in millions of dollars through the government loan programs that were designed to help small businesses get through the pandemic. There is little doubt that these companies would survive just fine without this money, but their connections to Trump are helping them get their hands on low-interest capital. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening. 

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

