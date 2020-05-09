Via America’s Lawyer: Legal journalist Mollye Barrows joins Mike Papantonio to expose the 27 Democratic and 21 Republican senators for raking in millions in stock sell-offs during the pandemic.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of Americans financially devastated, leaving them to look towards hopefully lawmakers for relief.

Mike Papantonio: But, but reports show that senators have been raking in huge profits from trading stocks. Ah, this is an ugly story insider trade.

Mike Papantonio: They just want all the money. So, so, okay. Lay it out for us. How does it happen? They have this information. We thought that it was only a couple, right? What is it, 27 Dem.

Mollye Barrows: They’re all like, it was okay. It wasn’t really nonpublic information.

Mike Papantonio: It was 27 Democrats, 21 Repub, something like that.

Mike Papantonio: 21 Republicans.

Mollye Barrows: 27 Democrats, 21 Republicans, one independent, sadly.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So, everybody’s covered, right?

Mike Papantonio: Any socialists in there?

Mollye Barrows: You know, it’s not partisan as far as we know. No, I guess greed is equal opportunity and knows no political boundaries.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Mollye Barrows: But 1500 stock transactions worth up to $158 million between February and April. This came as a result of a report by campaign legal center. They did an analysis of financial disclosures of what these senators did and when they did it. And it’s so interesting when you look at some of the connections, like you have Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, her husband is the chairman of the New York stock exchange. Hmm, could there be a connection there? But what’s interesting Pap is what you and I were talking about. It’s going to be, most experts are saying it’s going to be difficult to convict them and prosecute them. Richard Burr is the big one now, Senate intelligence chairman, Richard Burr, he’s been hit with a lawsuit by Wyndham Resorts for selling 150,000 of his stock because he was getting those intelligence briefings back in February and he was like, I was watching CNN, CNBC and their reports on health and science coming out of Asia and through my own critical thinking skills, I just started selling all this stuff.

Mike Papantonio: No, no. You know what the problem is? Anytime you hear the department of justice saying, oh, this is so difficult, we can’t go after this, this insider. We can’t go after this wall street thug. Anytime you hear that, that is like a red flag to where we’re afraid to do it. If we do, we’re going to get too much political heat. Now think about this.

Mike Papantonio: It’s coming from the department of justice. They’re saying, oh, you don’t understand how difficult., No, it’s not difficult. Do your job as a, as a prosecutor.

Mike Papantonio: If you lose, you lose. But the truth is, is this started out with, you know, investigations into Richard Burr.

Mike Papantonio: And as you say, Kelly Loeffler. Now is Feinstein. It’s 27 Democrats.

Mike Papantonio: And 21, 21 Republicans and one independent.

Mike Papantonio: And here’s what’s so remarkably ugly about it. Right now, we don’t even know where the House of representatives is. Pelosi has said, stay at home. They’re doing nothing.

Mike Papantonio: So they make this big cash, this big cash grab and then they go home.

Mike Papantonio: And the average American out there is wondering, how can I, how can I feed my family? How can I pay rent. If I hear one more time, the FBI or the SEC or department of justice.

Mike Papantonio: Oh this, we’re investigating, but this is just too difficult. No, it’s not.

Mollye Barrows: No, and the laws clearly define that.

Mike Papantonio: They’re terrified. They’re terrified to go after these people.

Mollye Barrows: You’re right and they’re already multimillionaires. That’s another thing that came out of this study was that most of these people, going to your point of the average American citizen is hurting way worse than they ever thought about hurting. They’re like, oh, well I’ll hurt tomorrow after I sell off some more stocks. But financially, these people are already very wealthy. And so when you start getting into the nitty gritty of some of these laws, there’s the law that applies to all of us, including members of Congress. It was rule 10B5 is basically the one that says, hey.

Mike Papantonio: A special, a special law.

Mollye Barrows: Well, this one was just for everyone. Hey guys, you can’t take private information, insider information, if you will, and use it to cash in. It’s illegal, including you too Congress. But they were doing it so much that they had to come up with their own special law. And that was a stock, the stock act of 2012 and Senator Gillibrand is the one who helped write that. And that Vice recently followed up with her about her reaction to this, you know, slew of sales that you’ve seen of stocks involving all of these members of Congress and she just was saying how basically appalling that it was.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Mollye Barrows: That it seemed very transparent and obvious to her that they were taking advantage of insider information. So she wants to tighten it up even further. But how ashamed that you had to make a special law so that Congress had to obey the rules that the rest of us have to obey.

Mike Papantonio: Right. They are, we can’t trust Congress.

Mike Papantonio: To the fact that we have to tell them, this is your special law. This is written for you because you’re a bunch of congressional thugs.

Mike Papantonio: And so, so now this is the thing to watch on Gillibrand. Gillibrand is going to come out and she’s going to make these public statements. Watch what she does behind the scenes, right.

Mike Papantonio: No, no, she’s not going to sell stocks, but it’s going to be, she’s going to soft sell the idea. 27 Democrats, right?

Mike Papantonio: 21 Republicans. There’s, there’s too much political impact.

Mike Papantonio: With those kinds of numbers, for the department of justice to do anything. Not just Barr, I think, I mean, this is very typical of the department of justice.

Mike Papantonio: The prosecutors, these lifetime prosecutors that are fat, dumb and happy.

Mike Papantonio: In their position. They don’t want to take any risks unless it’s low hanging fruit. You watch this case.

Mike Papantonio: It’s the average, the average guy out on the road.

Mike Papantonio: Who has no, no political clout.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Watch, watch on this. This is exactly what’s going to happen. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Mollye Barrows: Thanks Pap.