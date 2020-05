As states continue to push to reopen, and several have already begun the process of reopening, the vast majority of Americans aren’t ok with this idea, and they are refusing to follow the orders and get back to their regular lives. In spite of the people we see on the news, three-quarters of the country are not out there ignoring the advice of the medical community, nor do they plan on getting back out there any time soon. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.