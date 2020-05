The Trump-supporting duo of Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have been busted once again making up fake assault charges against public officials, this time against Dr. Anthony Fauci. A woman has come forward with evidence that the pair paid her to say that Fauci had abused her, and Wohl insisted that it was necessary in order to make Fauci pay for shutting down the country. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.