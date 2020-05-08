On today’s show…

Robert Mackey, from The Intercept, will join us to discuss why Donald Trump’s victory lap in regard to the Coronavirus is all based on creative accounting coming out of the White House.

SCOTUS Expert, Scott Lemieux, will run down some important cases in front of the high court at a time when people’s attention may be somewhere else.

and Heather “Digby” Parton will help us get through another week in the news.

Want to listen to the show, go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.