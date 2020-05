On Sunday, Donald Trump told Fox News that he would absolutely NOT consider any more stimulus packages if they didn’t include tax cuts. Trump is specifically angling for a payroll tax cut that would do very little to increase the pay of American workers, and it would do absolutely nothing for the 30 million people who have lost their jobs. On top of that, it gives Republicans a good excuse to cut Social Security and Medicare, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.