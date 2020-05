Last week, Joe Biden wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Senate asking them to release any records that they might have of complaints filed by Tara Reade against Biden. But this week, the Secretary said that she does not have the authority to release such records as they are private matters and she is forbidden from doing so. This is the kind of thing that Joe Biden should know, and that he likely DID know, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.