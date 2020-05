A Republican state representative in Ohio might have actually come up with the dumbest reason to not protect himself or others from the pandemic. According to state representative Nino Vitale, he won’t be wearing a face mask because God doesn’t wear one to protect himself. Even if you are a hardcore religious fanatic you’d be hard-pressed to agree with Rep. Vitale, as a true believer would understand that God cannot be destroyed by a virus. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.