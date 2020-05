Monty Bennett, the millionaire Trump and GOP donor who owns a chain of luxury hotels, has returned the $70 million that he received in stimulus loans via the small business loan program after huge public backlash against him and his hotel chain. Bennett was able to use loopholes in the CARES Act to qualify for small business loans, receiving more than any other individual from the program that quickly went bankrupt. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what happened.