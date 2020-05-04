It was announced on Friday that the Trump White House was refusing to let Dr. Anthony Fauci testify in front of Congress about the administration’s coronavirus response, a move that is undoubtedly being made to prevent the truth from leaking out. Fauci has been the only trustworthy voice from this administration throughout the entire pandemic, and he has every right to tell Congress and the public what has actually happened behind the scenes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR