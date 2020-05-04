It was announced on Friday that the Trump White House was refusing to let Dr. Anthony Fauci testify in front of Congress about the administration’s coronavirus response, a move that is undoubtedly being made to prevent the truth from leaking out. Fauci has been the only trustworthy voice from this administration throughout the entire pandemic, and he has every right to tell Congress and the public what has actually happened behind the scenes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.