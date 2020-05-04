Betsy DeVos is being sued by student loan debt holders for collecting on debts that she was legally forbidden from collecting. DeVos had promised a month ago that she was going to stop the practice, but she failed to do so and is now, finally, being sued by the students that she is stealing from. DeVos has had several years to get this right and has been ordered by courts to do so, and this lawsuit was the last resort of these indebted students. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

