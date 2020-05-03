The online White House Gift Shop is selling commemorative Covid-19 coins for a staggering $125 a piece on their website. This story originally generated a lot of anger and backlash at the President and his administration, but it turns out that the site is actually privately owned and is in no way affiliated with the actual White House. Nonetheless, this is tacky and tasteless, and anyone who seeks to profit off the current tragedy needs to be publicly shamed. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
