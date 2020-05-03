Donald Trump said this week that meat-packing plants are going to remain open no matter what, even though workers in these plants are experiencing dangerous levels of Covid-19 infections. Certain meat-packing plants are already in serious trouble for forcing their workers to come into the plant for their shifts, even if they knew they were sick, and Trump is demanding that this practice continues so that he doesn’t have to skip the meat in a few meals. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

