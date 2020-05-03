During a conference on Thursday, Donald Trump once again tried to shift the blame for the pandemic onto former President Obama by saying that he left him a “broken” testing system for the Coronavirus. The only problem with this claim is that this particular strain of SARS – Covid-19 – had not yet been identified and therefore tests for this virus didn’t even exist yet. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why Trump is still trying to pin the blame for everything on Obama.