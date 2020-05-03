During a conference on Thursday, Donald Trump once again tried to shift the blame for the pandemic onto former President Obama by saying that he left him a “broken” testing system for the Coronavirus. The only problem with this claim is that this particular strain of SARS – Covid-19 – had not yet been identified and therefore tests for this virus didn’t even exist yet. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why Trump is still trying to pin the blame for everything on Obama.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

