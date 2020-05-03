According to reports, Vice President Mike Pence threatened to punish a reporter from Voice of America News for reporting that he KNEW he was supposed to be wearing a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic earlier this week. Maskgate has turned into quite the mini scandal for the otherwise quiet Pence, with healthcare workers saying that his refusal to abide by the rules is a slap in the face to those risking their own health and wellbeing trying to care for those who are ill. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

