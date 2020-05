Senate Republicans have unveiled a new strategy for November that they think will make the public completely forget about Trump’s incompetence: Blame China. That’s their grand plan to shift the blame off of Trump’s shoulders; they are simply going to say that none of it is the President’s fault. This plan could work to a certain degree, but it is unlikely to resonate with voters who don’t already have a closet full of MAGA hats, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.