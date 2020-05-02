Democrats in the Senate, led by Elizabeth Warren, are demanding answers about Jared Kushner’s involvement in the confiscation and reallocation of medical supplies happening with FEMA. This is something that every American citizen needs to be demanding an answer to, as Kushner has absolutely no experience in public health and no previous government experience, either. The Pandemic is being run by a team of incompetent children, and Kushner is at the helm. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.