Scot Nakagawa, from The Nation Magazine, will explain how Covid-19 has fueled the White Nationalist Movement resulting in anti-Asian violence and conspiracy theories.

Josh Kovensky, from Talking Points Memo, will discuss the chaos that has been unleashed by a federal government that is procuring personal protection equipment for hospitals based on private profit instead of public need.

Dave Zirin, from The Edge of Sports Podcast, will get us up to date with all the Covid-19 related stories involving the sports world.

And Heather “Digby” Parton from Salon helps tackle this week’s biggest headlines.

