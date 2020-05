On Wednesday evening, MSNBC host Chris Hayes very mildly brought up the allegations that Tara Reade has leveled against Joe Biden. Hayes was fair and non-judgemental while discussing the story, but that didn’t stop MSNBC’s rabid audience from getting #FireChrisHayes trending on Twitter. The MSNBC audience is no different than the Fox News audience in terms of party loyalty and ability to think for themselves. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.