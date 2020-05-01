A group of angry and manipulated people stormed the Capitol building in Michigan on Thursday, with many of the toting assault rifles with them. Some of these people were actually allowed into the statehouse to watch representatives debate the state’s lockdown orders. Michigan has been hit particularly hard with the virus and the death toll is over 3,000 in the state, but these people who stormed the capitol appear to think that the whole thing is a hoax. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
