Joe Biden has been roundly mocked for being absent for over a month, but according to the latest poll numbers, this strategy of hiding out and letting Trump dig his own grave appears to be working. As Biden remains in the shadows, Trump is on the main stage and making a complete fool of himself and losing the public’s trust at an astounding rate. But how long will Biden’s strategy work, and is he only hiding so Trump can bury himself? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins answers those questions.