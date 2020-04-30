Americans might not be as antsy to return to normal as the media would have it appear, but there are still plenty of people ignoring social distancing protocols and stay at home orders. Because of this, and because of the decisions of some Republican leaders to reopen their states, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that a second wave of infections and deaths is inevitable. History told us how bad a second wave will be (look at the Spanish Flu) and we’re doomed to repeat those same mistakes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

