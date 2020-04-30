Americans might not be as antsy to return to normal as the media would have it appear, but there are still plenty of people ignoring social distancing protocols and stay at home orders. Because of this, and because of the decisions of some Republican leaders to reopen their states, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that a second wave of infections and deaths is inevitable. History told us how bad a second wave will be (look at the Spanish Flu) and we’re doomed to repeat those same mistakes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.