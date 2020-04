During a Q&A session with the press on Wednesday, Donald Trump swore that Covid-19 would simply disappear in the near future, even if a vaccine is not available. He didn’t offer any specific means through which the virus would leave us forever, but he did say we’ll just wake one day to find that the virus left. Without the proper social distancing orders in place, this can never become a reality, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.