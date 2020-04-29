Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is perfectly fine with corporations being negligent enough to kill their workers, and he actually wants to make it perfectly legal for corporations to engage in that kind of behavior. Like Trump, McConnell is supporting a measure that would give blanket immunity to companies who force their employees to work through the pandemic by shielding them from lawsuits when their employees inevitably get sick. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR