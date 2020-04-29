Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is perfectly fine with corporations being negligent enough to kill their workers, and he actually wants to make it perfectly legal for corporations to engage in that kind of behavior. Like Trump, McConnell is supporting a measure that would give blanket immunity to companies who force their employees to work through the pandemic by shielding them from lawsuits when their employees inevitably get sick. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.