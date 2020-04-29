Vice President Mike Pence visited healthcare workers and patients at the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, and unlike all of the professionals in the building, Pence refused to wear a protective face mask. In photos of the event, Pence can be seen within arms’ length of people lying in hospital beds, surrounded by healthcare workers in masks and other protective gear. But not Pence. And his excuse for not wearing a mask was about as stupid as you would expect. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.