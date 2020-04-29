He may be out of the Presidential race, but Andrew Yang still has some fight left in him, and he’s announced that he is suing the state of New York’s Board of Elections over the decision to cancel the state’s presidential primaries. The state will still be holding primaries for other elected offices, but New Yorkers won’t be allowed to vote on the Presidential candidate, and Yang correctly points out that this is absolutely not fair. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

