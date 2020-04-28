After Donald Trump got called out for his dangerously bizarre press conference last Thursday, conservative media outlets like Breitbart rushed to his defense claiming that he didn’t actually say what we all heard him say. Shortly thereafter, the President came out and said that he was just being sarcastic when he said those things, completely undermining the “he didn’t say it!” arguments. Breitbart was forced to issue a totally humiliating correction to their piece that exposed how fake right wing media really is. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

