Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was giving a press briefing on Sunday talking about the rate of nursing home infections of Covid-19 in his state when he casually referred to Florida as “God’s waiting room.” The remark set off a firestorm on Twitter and showed that DeSantis isn’t all that concerned with the elderly population of his state that also serves as the largest chunk of the GOP voting bloc. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.