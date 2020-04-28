Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been more than willing to help Donald Trump get his judicial appointments confirmed and working with Mitch McConnell on stimulus bills that only help major corporations. But when it comes to Trump putting his name on stimulus checks, Schumer has finally decided to grow a spine. Schumer has introduced legislation to stop this meaningless gesture from Trump with the “No PR Act,” and Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why this is beyond infuriating.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

