The Trump administration has not been making the massive food purchases that growers have been asking them to make since the pandemic started. With restaurant closures across the country, food growers are having to leave their crops to rot as no one will take them, and the USDA of the Trump administration is ignoring the pleas of these individuals. At the same time, food banks are running out of supplies. These two problems would literally take care of each other, if the President wasn’t a complete disgrace. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

