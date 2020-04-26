An influential golf industry lobbying group is begging the Trump administration to give them a bailout, and if they are successful, this would mean that the President would be able to get his hands on some of that money, as well. The CARES Act was written in a way to prohibit Trump’s companies from getting bailout money, but loopholes still allow them to get low interest loans if they choose to go that route. This new plan could circumvent all of that completely, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

