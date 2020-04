A Trump donor and avid supporter of the President has been awarded a $7,633,085 contract to build just 800 feet of the border wall. This comes to a little under $10,000 PER FOOT of wall, and is a gross misappropriation of taxpayer dollars. But we all know why this contract was awarded – the contractor is a huge Trump donor/supporter, and this President only values loyalty. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.